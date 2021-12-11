Show them the money

As Major League Baseball enters its first labor stoppage in almost 30 years, I have two pieces of advice for my fellow fans, one reassuring and one pleading. First, do not be unduly alarmed; the lockout is mainly theater. Second, do not fall for the canard that those who play the world’s most beautiful and difficult sport are overpaid.
Sometime Tuesday, Loran Smith will pick up a birthday cake and decorate it with 100 candles. He’ll drop it off at Charley Trippi’s home with the hope of seeing Trippi blow out every single candle. Trippi, a Pittston native, turns 100 Tuesday. It’s another milestone in what has...
Here's a bit of news that might come as a surprise: Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach who had reportedly emerged as a top candidate to become the next head coach at his alma mater Virginia, is staying in Happy Valley.
After deciding to leave LSU after his freshman season, Landon Jackson has found a new home. The 6-7, 273-pound defensive lineman announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be staying in the SEC West and playing for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson enrolled at...
The Texas Longhorns lost some much-needed talent at a position of great need on Monday. The Longhorns' loss to Seton Hall last week was a signal to voters that the men's team needed a Top 25 adjustment. The Longhorns did receive another boost at that spot over the weekend, however,...
On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league. He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday. “I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.
It remains to be seen if Urban Meyer will make it to Year 2 as an NFL head coach. Year 1 has pretty much gone as poorly as possible. The Jaguars were not expected to be any good this season – and they haven’t been, at 2-11 on the year – but it’s been a fairly consistent circus with Meyer since he arrived in Jacksonville.
