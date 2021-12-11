ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Najarian: From Wall Street To Crypto

 2 days ago

Investor Jon Najarian details his introduction to crypto and his...

MarketWatch

These are Wall Street’s 25 favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022

As we approach the end of a year and the beginning of another, it’s wise to review a winning industry with a built-in advantage: semiconductors. Chipmakers enjoy unprecedented demand for their products and pricing power during a time of supply constraints. They are primed for growth as bottlenecks subside in 2022 and beyond.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here’s Where Wall Street Analysts Think UpStart Holdings is Headed in 2022

UpStart Holdings (UPST) operates a cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform that uses alternative data to measure credit risk and originate loans. UPST is down more than 50% over the last couple of months but is still up more than 500% since its IPO. Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying about the stock.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record highs on Monday, with shares of Carnival Corp and several airlines tumbling as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Travel-related stocks fell, with the fast-spreading variant accounting for around 40% of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Western Union is the original name in the money-wiring business -- and it is still thriving. AbbVie has lagged because of patent expiration concerns, but new products are coming to the fore. Already a success with consumers, Citigroup continues to expand it services. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
CNN

Wall Street investor Cathie Wood is back with yet another new ETF

New York (CNN Business) — Cathie Wood's Ark Invest just launched another new exchange-traded fund Wednesday. But it comes at a time when most other Ark ETFs have been languishing, which begs the following question: Is the Wood/Ark phenomenon a bubble that has already burst?. Many investors are content...
MARKETS
investing.com

Wall Street leaps as Nasdaq rallies 3% on boost from Big Tech, chipmakers

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes rallied strongly on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq surging 3% as investors piled onto beaten-down quality technology stocks, while Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public. The chip giant's decision to list Mobileye (F: 0ME ) in the United...
STOCKS
CNN

Wall Street extends rally

New York (CNN Business) — The US stock market was off to the races on Tuesday, extending its rally from the start of the week as all three major indexes were sharply higher. The S&P 500 (SPX), Wall Street's broadest gauge, finished the day up 2.1%, while the Dow (INDU) rose 1.4%, or just under 500 points. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP), which had lagged behind the others on Monday, gained 3%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The week ahead could see some more cautious risk-off trading with the consumer price index report arriving on Friday just five days before Federal Reserve policy makers meet to discuss inflation risks. Analysts expect the headline CPI number to reach 6.7%, which would be the highest rate since 1982. An even higher rate could rattle investors further and reset central bank expectations. On the corporate calendar, big investor events focused on longer-term targets are scheduled for Tyson Foods, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Southwest Airlines. Meanwhile, analysts in the electric vehicle sector will be put to the test on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) when the quiet period expires on December 6. Shares of Rivian are down more than 40% from their post-IPO high, but the market cap on the EV startup still sits a lofty $96B. There are also some thoughts that the selling action on tech stocks and riskier assets could put some pressure on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is holding on to its $1K handle.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Jon Najarian: today is when you buy PayPal

Jon Najarian explains why he bought PayPal shares on Thursday. Josh Brown agreed with the buy call on CNBC's "Halftime Report". Shares of the U.S. fintech giant slid close to 20% in November. Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) came down nearly 20% in November after shareholders were left...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Jon Najarian: Managing Volatile Stocks With Options

Jon Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion, talks about using options to setup low risk / high return trades in an increasingly volatile market. Whether it's using a stock repair strategy on a damaged position like PayPal (PYPL) or multi-leg strategies, there are plenty of profit opportunities still out there. He also walks through a few stocks with long-term potential like Albemarle (ALB), Lucid Group, and Nvidia (NVDA). For the video version, show notes and charts, visit investors.com/podcast.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street ends higher in robust rebound from Omicron-driven rout

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A broad rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic. All three U.S. indexes advanced, with investors favoring value (.IVX) over...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Is Snoozing -- This Value Stock is a Buy Today

Margin headwinds will persist through 2022, but revenue will surge. Beyond 2022 the margin outlook is very positive, and more and more revenue should drop to the bottom line. The company is expanding strongly in new markets through some key acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
KVIA

Stocks plummet as Omicron variant rattles Wall Street

NEW YORK, NY — Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday amid worries that the omicron variant would hit the global economy. On top of those fears, the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The Dow closed down...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

MDxHealth gains after triggering positive ratings from Wall Street

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH), a recently IPO’ed molecular diagnostics company operating out of Belgium, rose sharply after drawing favorable ratings from several Wall Street analysts who initiated their coverage on the stock. Compared with traditional testing methods such as PSA tests, MDx Health's (MDXH) proprietary genomic tests have a high accuracy level...
MARKETS
investing.com

Tech rally lifts Wall Street from Omicron-driven slump

(Reuters) - Gains in heavyweight technology stocks drove Wall Street indexes higher on Monday as investors rushed to take advantage of steep virus-driven losses, with Twitter up on reports that chief Jack Dorsey is expected to step down. The S&P technology and the communication services subindexes jumped more than 1%...
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Former Wall Street banker launches $1.5 billion crypto venture fund

Former Citigroup executive Matt Zhang has launched a $1.5 billion crypto venture fund called Hivemind Capital Partners, according to an announcement on Monday. Hivemind, a new crypto investment outfit based out of New York will focus on four strategies — yield staking, trading, venture capital investments, and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming. Following its interest in the latter area, the company has also hired former Goldman Sachs analyst Sam Peurifoy.
MARKETS

