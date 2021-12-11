Jon Najarian: From Wall Street To Crypto

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The week ahead could see some more cautious risk-off trading with the consumer price index report arriving on Friday just five days before Federal Reserve policy makers meet to discuss inflation risks. Analysts expect the headline CPI number to reach 6.7%, which would be the highest rate since 1982. An even higher rate could rattle investors further and reset central bank expectations. On the corporate calendar, big investor events focused on longer-term targets are scheduled for Tyson Foods, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Southwest Airlines. Meanwhile, analysts in the electric vehicle sector will be put to the test on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) when the quiet period expires on December 6. Shares of Rivian are down more than 40% from their post-IPO high, but the market cap on the EV startup still sits a lofty $96B. There are also some thoughts that the selling action on tech stocks and riskier assets could put some pressure on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is holding on to its $1K handle.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO