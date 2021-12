A Taiwanese minister speaking at the virtual US-led Summit for Democracy last week had her video feed cut off after a map she presented showed Taiwan in a different colour to China, which claims sovereignty over the self-governing island.The slide show on Friday by Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang alarmed US officials, according to sources who told Reuters that the video was replaced by an audio-only feed at the White House’s request.President Joe Biden’s administration was concerned that the map would contradict Washington’s “one-China” policy, which avoids taking a position as to whether Taiwan is part of China, the sources...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 17 HOURS AGO