The Brewer Boys Basketball Team rallied to beat the Skowhegan River Hawks on the opening night of the 2021-22 Basketball Season 55-49 in Brewer on Friday, December 10th. Brewer led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Skowhegan outscored Brewer 16-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 30-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Skowhegan led 37-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Brewer went 10-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, and outscored Skowhegan 20-12 to come away with the win.

SKOWHEGAN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO