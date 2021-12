Despite being the most successful LCS team internationally in 2021, Cloud9 havе decided to undergo a soft roster reset. Gone are mainstays like Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen and Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme in the bot lane, and mid laner Luka "Perkz" Perković has returned across the Atlantic to the LEC. That just left Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami and Robert "Blaber" Huang, two of the organization’s home-grown and still young players to build around. By supplementing that topside duo with strong imports in the mid and bot lane, many fans surmised, there is no reason Cloud9 couldn’t build another team with aspirations of a deep international run.

