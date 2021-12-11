ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

7 Cavs score in double digits for 123-106 win over Wolves

By MIKE COOK - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, Darius Garland and Kevin Love also had...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Cavs Trade Lands Damian Lillard In Cleveland

The future of Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard is as cloudy as ever. While he has been adamant that he will not be requesting a trade elsewhere, that doesn’t necessarily rule out a trade being done involving the NBA All-Star. Lillard’s future very well could depend...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Isaac Okoro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Wolves#Ap#The Cleveland Cavaliers
FanSided

Could Detroit Pistons and Cavaliers swap injured players?

Well, it’s very clear that the Detroit Pistons are going to finish at the bottom of the league again, and with Jerami Grant out indefinitely with torn ligaments in his right thumb, the Pistons only have one real NBA starter on the roster. Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah...
NBA
Fear The Sword

Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers dominate Minnesota Timberwolves in 123-106 win

The Cleveland Cavaliers absolutely dominated on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no other way to describe the team’s performance. In a 123-106 win — and that doesn’t really do justice to how close the game was — Cleveland all five Cavs starters scored in double figures, as did Kevin Love and Cedi Osman off the bench. Cleveland won the first quarter by 14 points and then the second 7 points, giving them a halftime lead that was never really in doubt. In perhaps one the team’s best overall performances of the season, the result never really felt in doubt.
NBA
arcamax.com

Cleveland's size too much for Timberwolves to handle in 123-106 blowout

MINNEAPOLIS — It was apparent rather quickly Friday night at Target Center that the Timberwolves had a sizable problem. Two words: Cleveland Cavaliers. With an athletic starting lineup that includes Lauri Markkanen (7 feet), Evan Mobley (7 feet) and Jarrett Allen (6-11), the Cavs towered over the Timberwolves, 123-106.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketballnews.com

Making the NBA All-Star case for Cavs big man Jarrett Allen

Kenny Atkinson always saw more in Jarrett Allen. When Allen, drafted No. 22 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017, hit a rookie wall the following March, the then-head coach of the Nets (and now Golden State Warriors assistant) pivoted to saying the near 7-footer’s struggles will make him a better player. When the towering Texan would show just a hint of touch in games and practices, Atkinson would tell us that he’d hope Allen would expand his range to hit corner threes. And while the Cleveland Cavaliers' center still hasn’t quite adopted that, he hasn’t needed to. He has a shot at being one of the league’s only first-time All-Stars in 2021.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Cavaliers 123, Wolves 106: Same Ol’ Wolves

It seems like it was just yesterday that the Minnesota Timberwolves rollercoaster was at an all-time high. They had won 7 of their last 8 including 2 thrillers against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat and Joel Embiid’s 76ers. Hell, even in Canis Hoopus Vol. XIII even revealed that 96% of CH’ers were optimistic of the direction of the team. The “New Wolves” had arrived!
NBA
iheart.com

Cavaliers Dominate Timberwolves on the Road 123-106

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- The Cleveland Cavaliers came into Friday night's game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and they immediately made a statement. Minnesota coach Chris Finch was forced to call a timeout just minutes into the game when the Cavaliers jumped out to a 20-4 lead. The visiting Cavs would never look back after gaining the comfortable lead, cruising to a 123-106 victory over the Timberwolves.
NBA
Fear The Sword

Final Score: Cavs ride monster second quarter to 117–103 win over Kings

The Cleveland Cavaliers vaporized the Sacramento Kings, and then very nearly vaporized themselves, in a 117–103 win tonight. The Cavs didn’t waste any time building a lead. They opened the game on a 10–2 run and spent most of the first quarter up double-digits. Isaac Okoro, who played perhaps his best game of the season, scored 11 of his season-high 20 points in the opening frame.
NBA
NBA

Dominant Cavs Go Wire-to-Wire Over Wolves

WRAP-UP Six of the last seven games between Cleveland and Minnesota came down to single-digit decisions. But after the Wine & Gold jumped out to a 20-4 edge over a stunned T-Wolves team at the Target Center, it became evident early that would not be the case on Friday. The...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy