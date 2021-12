This time, Dad had gone to the hospital for inexplicable kidney problems and low oxygen levels. With test after test, the doctors had tried to figure out why things were failing. No answers so far, just lots of waiting. He’d already been in the ICU for over two weeks when I walked in to find a woman I’d never seen at his bedside. “I’m Elizabeth, with palliative care. Your dad made some changes. Can I tell you about them?”

