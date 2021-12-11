Ingram scores 26, Pelicans extend Pistons' skid to 11 games

In the absence of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram has stepped up to try to become the No. 1 option for the New Orleans Pelicans. So far, they've mightily struggled to get things going, especially with Zion out of action due to a foot injury. One could think this has become...
With the news that both Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin have been removed from their team’s rotation, their futures in New York look murky at best. Both are former All-Stars having career-lows in individual stats, but ego could play a role in their future wanting to stay with their respective franchises.
After years of losing in the first-round of the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers missed the playoff entirely last season and now things are starting to unravel for this organization. Once a contender for the top-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers have quickly slid down the rankings in the NBA and are on the verge of a full-scale rebuild.
Playing in your hometown is always special. But sometimes, you will have to be the one to break their hearts. Many NBA players will have experienced this, playing for different franchises while facing their hometown. Kyle Kuzma was the latest to face this but actually sent a message to the fans of his hometown.
Brandon Ingram finished Sunday’s game with 40 points (15-28 FG, 3-10 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes of action in the Pelicans' 118-108 loss to the Rockets. Fantasy Impact:. Ingram put up a season high 40 points in this one but...
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston native Brandon Ingram had a slow start to the season playing with some injuries but is starting to return to his all-star form for the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram scored 27 points against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night as the Pelicans won their third...
DETROIT (AP) — Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists, Luguentz Dort scored 28 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past the Detroit Pistons 114-103 Monday night in a battle of teams that entered with eight-game losing streaks. “I thought our team showed a lot of heart and...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ben McLemore found out when he came to the Moda Center on Tuesday afternoon that he’d likely be seeing playing time for the Trail Blazers. With Portland missing several players, McLemore had 17 points off the bench and the Blazers handed the Detroit Pistons their seventh straight loss with a 110-92 victory.
Brandon Ingram has done a lot of losing since he entered the NBA as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke. 37 wins are the most any team he has been on in the NBA has had in a single season and that came during the 2018-19 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers in his third season in the league.
The Detroit Pistons and the New Orleans Pelicans have a lot in common. They have had two of the worst records in the NBA all season; both are coming off disappointing overtime losses at home Wednesday night; and they own the fewest wins in their respective conferences as they prepare to meet Friday in New Orleans.
The Detroit Pistons (4-20) travel to Smoothie King Center Friday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-20). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pistons at Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Pelicans have F Brandon...
Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the host New Orleans Pelicans overcame a slow start to hand the Detroit Pistons their 11th consecutive defeat Friday night, 109-93. The Pelicans trailed by as many as 15 points before pulling within one point at halftime as Ingram had 24 first-half points. New Orleans began the second half with a 19-3 run.
The Detroit Pistons are already being thrown into trade rumors for Jerami Grant, which makes sense given their record and the state of their rebuild. Chad Ford wrote yesterday that many GM’s expect the Pistons to trade Grant before the deadline, so I am sure Troy Weaver has been doing his homework to find out what the market might look like.
The Detroit Pistons (4-20) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-20) at Smoothie King Center. Game Time: 8:00PM EST/5:00PM PST on Friday, December 10th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
The Detroit Pistons will hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans in a battle of teams at the bottom of their respective conferences. Both of these teams are in different stages of their rebuild even though they are two of the youngest teams in the league. The big difference is that the Pistons weren’t expected to be good this season while the Pelicans were hoping to make the leap into the playoffs behind superstar Zion Williamson.
The New Orleans Pelicans have proven they can play swarming defense in spurts this season. In their wins, they have allowed 98.8 points per 100 possessions. In their losses, that number balloons to 116.7 points per 100 possessions. The disparity is among the widest in the NBA. In the third...
After a slow start, the New Orleans Pelicans turned a 15-point second quarter deficit into a 109-93 win over the lowly Detroit Pistons. Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 26 points, one of five Pelicans to reach double figures. Both Jonas Valanciunas (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Josh Hart (14 points,...
Brandon Ingram’s recent run in form has got New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green raving. Zion Williamson is still out of action and the New Orleans Pelicans are badly needing someone to step up for the team. Apparently, NOLA doesn’t need to look no further as Brandon Ingram has already made his pitch.
