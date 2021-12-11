Ingram scores 26, Pelicans extend Pistons' skid to 11 games

The Detroit Pistons will hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans in a battle of teams at the bottom of their respective conferences. Both of these teams are in different stages of their rebuild even though they are two of the youngest teams in the league. The big difference is that the Pistons weren’t expected to be good this season while the Pelicans were hoping to make the leap into the playoffs behind superstar Zion Williamson.

