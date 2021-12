“Conservationist and writer William deBuys is the author of ten books. They include The Last Unicorn: A Search for One of Earth’s Rarest Creatures (listed by the Christian Science Monitor as one of the ten best non-fiction books of 2015); A Great Aridness: Climate Change and the Future of the American West (winner of the Weber-Clements Prize for best book on the Southwest in 2011); and River of Traps (a 1991 Pulitzer Prize finalist). His most recent book, The Trail to Kanjiroba: Rediscovering Earth in an Age of Loss, will appear in August 2021. He has been a Kluge Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Library of Congress (2018), a Guggenheim Fellow (2008-2009), and a Lyndhurst Fellow (1986-1988). He was the founding Chair of the Valles Caldera Trust, responsible for administering the 89,000-acre Valles Caldera National Preserve in northern New Mexico (2001-2004). He lives on the farm he has tended since 1976 in the remote village of El Valle in New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo mountains.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO