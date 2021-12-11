ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

El Paso News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday...

NHL

