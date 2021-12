Armoni Foster joined an exclusive club Saturday afternoon. Now he wants to ascend to even more rarified air while taking his team along for the ride. Foster, IUP’s 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard from Meadville, recorded the fourth triple-double in school history in an unexpectedly easy 97-45 romp over Virginia State at the KCAC. Foster scored 22 points, grabbed 10 defensive rebounds and dished out 11 assists, joining Randy Allen (1974), Yancey Taylor (1995) and Malik Miller (2020) as the only players in IUP history to compile the rare statistical line in three categories.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO