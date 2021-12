Beartooth have announced a 2022 U.S. tour dubbed The Below Tour Part 2, in support of their most recent album Below. The tour is set to kick off March 26 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and will wrap up May 3 in Louisville, Ky. Joining Beartooth on the run are Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and Erra. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time, with various pre-sales starting Dec. 14. See the details and get your tickets here.

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO