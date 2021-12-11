FT Weekend: A trip to our secret book vault. Plus: the best books of 2021

As someone who didn’t grow up seeing snow very often, I might romanticize winter and cold places just a touch. Ok, maybe a lot. You must excuse me if my list of winter books for kids below is a bit biased in that way. To me, thinking of snow conjures up images of streets quietly blanketed in beautiful, fluffy white powder, always on a day where you have nothing to do but sit by a fire and read. (Of course, because what else would you be doing by a crackling fire?). Unfortunately, that may not be the reality of living in a snowy place, but there’s no harm in imagining it that way, right?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO