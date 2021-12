Although Britain’s Covid-19 death numbers are nowhere near their peak, it is sobering to note that the first person has died with the new Omicron variant. Daily infections have reached the highest level since January. Omicron is spreading like wildfire. It also seems to have unusual capacity for reinfection – leading some to conclude, in haste, that its symptoms are milder. Vaccines seem less effective against this new variant. There will almost certainly be needless deaths, possibly tens of thousands of lives lost in months, if nothing is done. That is why the government needs to face the facts and take serious action.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO