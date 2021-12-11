ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heaviest Snow Band Shifted to North of Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears suburbs on the eastern side of the Twin Cities were the hardest hit by the first major winter storm to hit southern Minnesota this season. As of late Friday night, there were unofficial reports...

Sasquatch 107.7

300+ Crashes in Minnesota – Some Captured on Videos (WATCH)

Undated (KROC-AM News) - A final tally of the traffic crashes that occurred during the first major winter storm of the season in southern Minnesota exceeded 300. The State Patrol says it received reports of 321 crashes between 6 AM on Friday and noon on Saturday. One of the crashes, in which alcohol was also listed as a possible contributing factor, resulted in the death of the California man late Friday night in Maplewood.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Forecasters Are Still Saying a Foot of Snow Could Hit Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy snow with dangerous travel conditions are still in the forecast for the Rochester area and much of southeastern Minnesota. After a quick snow shower moved through the area this morning, the Rochester area enjoyed a relatively quiet day before the arrival of the actual winter storm late this afternoon. The National Weather Service says snowfall rates of one inch per hour could become common across the region and some areas could even see rates approaching two inches per hour this evening as the snow piles up.
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Rochester, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Woodbury, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Snow Collapsed the Metrodome’s Roof 11 Years Ago This Weekend

Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 11 years ago today?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 11 years later. Because while we're expecting to get around a foot of snow THIS weekend in southeast Minnesota, it was the same weekend of December 10th - 12th-- but 11 years ago in 2010-- when Minnesota was hit was a powerful blizzard that dumped well over a foot of snow on much of the state and parts of Wisconsin, as well. (In fact, the National Weather Service maps show that nearly 16-inches of snow fell here in Rochester.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Travel Could Be “Very Difficult to Impossible” in Southeast Minnesota

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible." Light snow is expected across the region for most of the day. The main concern for the first half of the day will be blowing snow which will create extremely poor visibility. Travel becomes extremely difficult late this afternoon and into the evening when heavy snow is expected. The National Weather Service has provided an update on the snowstorm that is going to hit southeast Minnesota on Friday, December 10th. Read more about the Winter Storm Warning issued for our area, the latest snowfall total prediction, and the expected timeline below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

This Wisconsin Police Officer Has An Amazing Warm-Up Routine

I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Why Did Minnesota Get Way More Snow Than Predicted Tuesday?

If you were wondering why the snow kept falling...and falling... and falling Tuesday in Minnesota, there's an actual scientific reason that explains what happened. Seeing as I'm a certified weather geek® who had been wishing for snow here in Minnesota, I was glad when the snow started falling Tuesday morning. Initial weather forecasts for our neck of the woods said we would likely see those flurries end around midday Tuesday, with about a half-inch of accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast MN Saw Up to 6 Inches of Snow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The snowfall totals in the Rochester area and many other parts of southern Minnesota were higher than expected today. There were numerous reports of more than 3 inches of snow in Rochester, while the most recent report from the Rochester Airport was 2.4 inches. The forecast issued this morning called for 1-2 inches of accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Over Half a Foot of Snow Headed to Rochester Later This Week? Maybe!

If you've been hoping for a white Christmas, your hopes may be answered later this week in southeast Minnesota!. Even though Friday is only three days away, it's still a little too early to sound all the alarms and bells but several weather forecasters in our neck of the woods here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are keeping their eye on a winter storm that could drop over a half a foot of snow.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Weather-Related Injury Crash on I-90 Near Dover

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a central Minnesota man was injured in a weather-related crash this morning on I-90 east of Rochester. The crash report indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when a Los Angeles man lost control of the pickup he was driving west on the freeway. The State Patrol says the pickup went through the median and collided with an eastbound car driven by 21-year-old Alexander Otto of Maple Lake.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

