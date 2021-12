Looking for a calypso coffee recipe? Try expert barista Celeste Wong’s step-by-step guide, then check out her dalgona coffee recipe and Baileys coffee recipe. Celeste says, “Calypso coffee isn’t that common but it is delicious. It is made with rum, coffee liqueur, coffee, and pouring cream layered on top – and it doesn’t look too dissimilar to an Irish coffee. Sometimes it can be made with crème liqueurs like crème de cacao – it’s important to note that these are made with more sugar so are a bit thicker in consistency but don’t actually contain cream, unlike Irish cream. Therefore the colour of the coffee should still appear dark with the cream forming a distinct and dramatic layer.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO