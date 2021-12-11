Top Penetration Testing Companies and Tools

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...

INTERNET ・ 12 HOURS AGO