ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Japan's Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5Ub2_0dK3Q76800
Japan Famicom Creator Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles sold millions of units worldwide, poses for a photo in Japan on July 10, 2013. Uemura, the lead architect behind Nintendo Co.'s trailblazing home game consoles, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Ritsumeikan University said in a statement. He was 78. The cause of his death was not released. (Kyodo News via AP) (Uncredited)

TOKYO — (AP) — Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles sold millions of units worldwide, has died, according to the university in Kyoto where he taught. He was 78.

Uemura, the lead architect behind Nintendo Co.'s trailblazing home game consoles, died Monday, Ritsumeikan University said in a statement. The cause of his death was not released.

Born in Tokyo in 1943, Uemura studied electronic engineering at the Chiba Institute of Technology and joined Nintendo in 1971.

Uemura was tasked by then-president Hiroshi Yamauchi in 1981 with developing a home console for games like Donkey Kong, which was a huge hit in the United States at the time but only available for arcade use.

The so-called Famicom game system hit the Japanese market in 1983 as Nintendo's first cartridge-based console, allowing users to play popular games that came in cassette formats. The upgraded Super Famicom was released in Japan in 1990.

The Nintendo Entertainment System, as it was known, hit the United States in 1985 and eventually became a global sensation with more than 60 million consoles sold worldwide, bringing international recognition to a company that previously made traditional Japanese card games, other playing cards and toys.

After retiring from Nintendo, Uemura taught game studies starting in 2004 at Ritsumeikan University in the ancient Japanese capital, which is also home to Nintendo.

"We offer our heartfelt appreciation for Mr. Uemura's huge contributions to the development of the game industry by introducing a variety of video game consoles including family computers," Ritsumeikan University said in a statement. “May he rest in peace."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

ORION UpSwitch Portable Gaming Screen Supersizes Your Nintendo Switch Console

Can’t wait for the Nintendo Switch Pro, which is rumored to be announced next year, but want to supersize your current console? If so, then look no further than the ORION UpSwitch. Simply put, this is a 11.6-inch 1080p portable gaming monitor that can be attached to an undocked Nintendo Switch, complete with an HDMI port, USB-C port, stereo speakers, Joy-Con grip sliders, and a kickstand. Read more for a video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday offers on games, consoles and bundles

Cyber Monday is finally here, acting as the finale to the Black Friday bargain bonanza. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. And this year the Cyber Monday online sales are just as impressive.So far the sales have included deals across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories were hugely popular, as always, and while we expected interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Qualcomm's 'Nintendo Switch Pro' rival console runs Xbox games, debuts G3x Gen 1 gaming platform

HAWAII, USA (Pocket-lint) - It's not just flagship mobile devices where Qualcomm is looking to lead - see the announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for that - as the company just revealed its G3x Gen 1 platform. Bigger than that, however, it has showcased this in a handheld device with integrated screen and controls that is, well, a big enough deal to rival the never-happened Nintendo Switch Pro.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiroshi Yamauchi
Game Informer Online

NES, SNES Creator Masayuki Uemura Dies At 78

The lead engineer behind the Nintendo Entertainment System and its successor, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Masayuki Uemura, has died. First reported by Polygon, this news comes by way of the Ritsumeikan Center for Game Studies at Ritsumeikan University, which announced today that the legendary designer died on December 6. He was 78 years old.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Europe: More Nintendo Switch consoles and games were sold in the week of 22nd November than any other week in the console’s lifespan

Nintendo Switch consoles and games were sold in the UK and across Europe in the week of 22nd November than any other week in the console’s lifespan*. Launched in March 2017 and soon to begin its sixth year on sale, the Nintendo Switch family of consoles – which now includes Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – had its best-ever hardware sales week in Europe in the week commencing 22nd November, surpassing the previous record set in November 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Game Console#Kyoto University#Ap#Japanese#Nintendo Co#Ritsumeikan University#Super Famicom
houstonianonline.com

Chief NES and SNES console designer dies – Games – News

Masayuki Uemura, a former Nintendo engineer and chief designer of NES and SNES game consoles, has died at the age of 78. This was confirmed by the Japanese university where the man was studying as a visiting professor. Uemura joined Nintendo in 1972, where he helped develop the Laser Clay...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best Cyber Monday PS5 deals: consoles, games and more

So the PlayStation 5 has been out for nearly an entire year. According to VG247’s reviewer, it’s a console well-worth the money for that 'new generation thrill.' Its expanding library of exclusives - like Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - also add to the list of reasons to snag one on Cyber Monday.
FIFA
geekspin.co

Nintendo slashes up to 60% off their digital games

Nintendo has announced a limited-time sale until December 15th to honor the games that were celebrated during The Game Awards that was recently concluded. Nintendo titles on sale in the mix of nominees included The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and more. Nintendo exclusive Metroid Dread took home the title of Beast Action/Adventure game beating out popular titles like Resident Evil Village or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
vg247.com

Best Nintendo Switch deals for December 2021: Consoles, games and accessories

Nintendo’s current Switch console continues to sell like hot cakes, and because they are comparatively lower in price against the PS5 and Xbox (or even gaming PCs!), it means there’s great bang for your buck here. It also helps that Nintendo makes some of the most memorable and family-friendly games, featuring their beloved mascots, that can’t be found anywhere else.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series S beats Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch as best-selling console across Black Friday

Xbox Series S is reportedly the best-selling console over Black Friday, beating out the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. As first reported by Business Insider, the Adobe Digital Economy Index claims to have analyzed over 1 trillion visits to retail sites and surveyed over 1,000 customers about their buying habits over the Black Friday period last week. This extensive research has apparently indicated that the Xbox Series S has emerged the winner over the last few days of deals.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo Switch enjoys best ever European sales thanks to ‘Mario Kart’

Nintendo has revealed that the Nintendo Switch just had its greatest ever week in terms of sales in Europe during the console’s life span. According to Nintendo, as spotted by VGC, more Nintendo Switch consoles and games (including both physical copies and digital copies) were purchased during the week of November 22 than any other time since March 2017 when the console launched.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Ascent Is Coming To PS4 And PS5 Soon, New Ratings Board Listing Suggests

Listings for PS4 and PS5 versions of The Ascent--which is currently still a PC and Xbox console exclusive--have popped up on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website, as spotted by VGC. According to the listings, which were published by Curve Digital, Korean publisher H2 Interactive will handle the game's potential PlayStation release in Taiwan.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo recap: N64 games coming one at a time starting with Paper Mario, and let's discuss The Game Awards

This week, Nintendo only walked away with one win from The Game Awards, but it went to a deserving title. We also got to see just how well Pokémon Gen IV remakes sold globally, and Paper Mario came to Switch, revealing Nintendo's slow-drip approach to the Expansion Pack. Nintendo legend and creator of the NES and SNES also passed away this week, so we say goodbye to an influential legend. There's even more to discuss so let's get to it!
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Nippon Ichi Software Teases New Console Game With Count-Down Website

Today prolific Japanese developer Nippon Ichi Software opened a teaser website for a new game. The website simply shows a pocket watch and the mention that there are three days left, which likely means a reveal on Famitsu as usual. Since it’s in the “consumer” section of Nippon Ichi’s site,...
VIDEO GAMES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy