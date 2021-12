BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – The mother of Emanuel “Manny” Vomvolakis said she believes her son died a hero Friday night when his plane crashed into the Merrimack River in New Hampshire. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the 23-year-old from Linden, Michigan experienced engine failure in his Swearingen SA226 while approaching Manchester Airport. Vomvolakis’ plane burst into flames after it crashed into the Merrimack River in Bedford. He was killed on impact. The plane had taken off from Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey. Police said the plane was operated by Castle Air, based on Canton, Ohio, and was transporting medical...

