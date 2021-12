Former senator and congressman Bob Dole is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, in the building where he served more than three decades as a lawmaker from Kansas. At a ceremony Thursday morning, President Biden, who served with Dole for 25 years in the Senate, remembered his former colleague as a great friend, as "a giant of our history" and a hero of democracy.

