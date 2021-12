Fans can try an early version of the upcoming strategy game. Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe have announced plans for Company of Heroes 3 free Multiplayer Pre-Alpha week. The Pre-Alpha will be available from Tuesday, 30th November 5:00PM GMT until Tuesday, 7th December 04:00AM GMT. Anyone that already has a COH-Development account, and has played the first Pre-Alpha, can play the game from their Steam library. New players can sign up to COH-Development for free at the official website.

