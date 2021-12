Lexington-Richland School District Five is launching a new initiative to teach students about school bus safety. “We realized that because of the pandemic many students have never ridden a school bus and many have very few hours riding on a school bus,” said School District Five Transportation Coordinator Wil Williams. “We wanted to offer students a way to learn the safety procedures or refresh their memories of riding the bus and make sure they know the expectations on how they should behave on the school bus.”

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO