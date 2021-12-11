ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colder weekend – first freeze of season Sunday AM

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind gusts cranked up to 56 mph today along with some light rain today. The...

kvia.com

KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Mainly sunny and seasonably warm, Monday

Good Morning! The clouds will increase and temperatures will run warm Monday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected with southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. The seasonably warm weather continues for the rest of the week with changes arriving this weekend.
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Winds pick up tomorrow

Hello and happy Monday! Our highs were 10 degrees above average today (68 in EP, 67 in LC), but tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with highs soaring to the low 70s. Winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon as well, and last into Wednesday. Wednesday will be the windiest day with gusts up to 40 mph from the west. Those winds will move into the area due to a cold front on Wednesday. The front will cool down our highs on Thursday and Friday, but they'll remain more than 5 degrees above average (average is 57 degrees).
KZTV 10

Warmer, humid and more wind this week

We are starting off cool this morning over South Texas, but the warmth and humidity will return for the rest of the week. The next cold front will move through the area on Saturday with likely rainfall.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breeze Increasing Along With Chance Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week. Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight. A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in. It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
