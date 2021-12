It was an outstanding year for economic development in Kentucky and Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s optimistic that the momentum will carry over into 2022. “By the end of the year, we will break every economic development record in the books,” he told Kentucky Today in an end-of-the-year interview. “From total investments, where we may even reach $11 billion-plus, something we’ve never even come close to before, and total number of jobs. We will be close to or at the second-highest average wage ever.”

