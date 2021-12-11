Fort Wright Police Department raises almost $9,000 during annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) I was born before television became a required fixture in every American home. Radio provided the primary contact with the world beyond our family home on 41st Street in Latonia, Kentucky, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. Besides our standup Zenith floor model radio, my parents subscribed to the Kentucky edition of the morning Cincinnati ENQUIRER. A choice existed between either the Kentucky POST or the TIMES-STAR each afternoon. I recall my parents getting the POST while my grandparents subscribed to the other post meridiem newspaper. In those days, papers cost a nickel or a dime.

