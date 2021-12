Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Am I to understand that, since 1975, Gallup polls document that less than 20 percent of Americans believe a woman’s right to choose an abortion should be banned in all cases. This small, but vocal, minority reports to be defending the right of a fetus, to a life it cannot yet sustain outside the host’s body. Are these the same defenders of a citizen’s right to refuse a mask, or vaccination, during a global pandemic? Are they also the defenders of a citizen’s right to carry weapons designed to kill a life?

