Democrats are going to do “everything to get” President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act done by Christmas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday. “We have to get this done, Jake. And Senator (Joe) Manchin is still at the negotiating table,” Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” referring to a moderate member of her party who has voiced some reservations on the proposal.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO