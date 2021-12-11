ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Reserve Takes on More Importance

By Gene Chamberlain
 3 days ago

The Bears are going to learn more about what veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin can give them over the final five weeks in relief of Trevis Gipson and Robert Quinn.

Irvin did get into the Cardinals game for 17 plays. Cassius Marsh was playing as the first backup and had 18 plays. However, on Friday Marsh was put on injured reserve as a result of a knee injury which popped up at midweek.

He is the third Bears outside linebacker to go on IR this year. Khalil Mack and Jeremiah Attaochu went on it earlier.

So Irvin, the 34-year-old former teammate of Mack's, will be leaned upon more heavily in the rush as a reserve.

"I think Bruce obviously brings some veteran savvy, he brings confidence because he's been there and I do think he has a lot left in the tank," outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said. "We're easing him back into things but I do think he's got some playmaking ability and I'm looking forward to watching his role either solidify—I'm not sure how big a role that will ever be in what with how much time we have left—but who knows?

"Everything is on the table right now."

Irvin had a tackle and in pass coverage allowed a 7-yard completion in his first action since Sept. 20, 2020. Irvin had a torn ACL and missed the rest of the 2020 season after Week 2.

"I thought the first game for him after again coming back, it was his first action in a while," Shuey said. "There's always one or two plays you'd like to have back but for the most part I thought it was a solid game for him."

BearDigest

Activation for Rookie Looks More Likely

It appears more likely than ever that the Bears will have tackle Teven Jenkins available Dec. 5 when they face the Arizona Cardinals. The Bears announced backup tackle Elijah Wilkinson has been put on the reserve COVID-19 list. This leaves them down to only 2020 seventh-round pick Lachavious Simmons and guard Alex Bars as players currently on the 53-man roster who could fill in at tackle behind Jason Peters and rookie Larry Borom.
NFL
BearDigest

Another Man Down for Bears

The injury news for the Bears defense only gets worse, it seems. Playing already without defensive end Akiem Hicks, edge rusher Khalil Mack and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, the Bears face a potential stretch of games now without linebacker Roquan Smith. They lost Smith during Thursday's 16-14 win over Detroit...
NFL
BearDigest

Big Numbers Mean Little to These Bears

It wasn't quite a Muhsin Muhammad moment for both Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith after the way the Bears season has gone and the way their defense gifted Sunday's 16-13 game to Baltimore. It was Muhammad, the former Bears and Panthers receiver, who after a season-ending 52-9 loss to the...
NFL
BearDigest

Encore Performance by Bears Defense

It could have been a replay of the loss to Pittsburgh Nov. 8 except this time it was daylight, the Bears had Andy Dalton at quarterback and their defense gave up a late touchdown instead of field goal. Either way, the Bears have lost five straight after a 16-13 defeat...
NFL
BearDigest

Players Call Talk by George McCaskey Important

It might sound corny to some and possibly pointless to others, but it's true. In winning Thursday for the first time since beating the Raiders Oct. 10, the Bears did it for their coach. They had been through essentially three days of hell, guessing whether Matt Nagy would be fired...
NFL
BearDigest

Andy Dalton: Distraction Blocker

Andy Dalton took the Bears downfield for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter for the second straight week, and this time it was for the win. They made sure of it by keeping the ball for the final 8 1/2 minutes and picking up 69 yards en route to the 28-yard game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos.
NFL
BearDigest

Bears Bring an End to Wild Week

Matt Nagy could be thankful for an end to his team's five-game losing streak and the fact he has his job following a week when this seemed in doubt. The Bears as a team could be thankful for the winless Detroit Lions. This week the late game-winning scoring drive was...
NFL
BearDigest

Botched Firing by Producers of Botched Hiring

A little over 22 years ago Michael McCaskey hired Dave McGinnis to coach the Chicago Bears, announced it to all but didn't finalize the pay or paperwork. Silly little oversight that. A while later he had to send Ted Phillips down to talk to us media types in the Halas...
NFL
BearDigest

