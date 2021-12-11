ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Dominate Timberwolves on the Road 123-106

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, MN -- The Cleveland Cavaliers came into Friday night's game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and they immediately made a statement. Minnesota coach Chris Finch was forced to call a timeout just...

ClutchPoints

Sixers react to Joel Embiid’s dominant return vs. Timberwolves

Things may not have gone the Philadelphia 76ers’ way in their double-overtime thriller against the Timberwolves on Saturday, but there was one positive takeaway from the matchup. That being Joel Embiid had a near picture-perfect return to action. The All-Star center played in his first game after being sidelined for...
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Timberwolves preview: Washington looks to bounce back after 4-game road trip

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt (Day-to-Day); Jaden McDaniels (Day-to-Day); Patrick Beverley (Groin, Out) Pregame notes. The Washington Wizards (13-8) will return home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) for the first time this season on Wednesday....
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers at Wizards: Live updates as Cleveland concludes 3-game road trip

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Cavaliers conclude a three-game road trip tonight against the 14-8 Washington Wizards. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (12-10) has won three in a row after a season-worst five-game losing streak that happened amidst a flurry of injuries. The Cavs have rebounded though, and are coming off of a lopsided 111-85 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Cleveland's size too much for Timberwolves to handle in 123-106 blowout

Karl-Anthony Towns has been in this position many times: in front of the media after a Timberwolves loss. In Friday's case, a bad loss, a 123-106 drubbing at the hands of the big, strong Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center that wasn't as close as the final score might indicate. And...
Seattle Times

7 Cavs score in double digits for 123-106 win over Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, Darius Garland and Kevin Love also had double-doubles, and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a fast start to cruise 123-106 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Love scored 18 points and had a season-high 13 rebounds off...
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Cavs Trade Lands Damian Lillard In Cleveland

The future of Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard is as cloudy as ever. While he has been adamant that he will not be requesting a trade elsewhere, that doesn’t necessarily rule out a trade being done involving the NBA All-Star. Lillard’s future very well could depend...
basketballnews.com

Making the NBA All-Star case for Cavs big man Jarrett Allen

Kenny Atkinson always saw more in Jarrett Allen. When Allen, drafted No. 22 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017, hit a rookie wall the following March, the then-head coach of the Nets (and now Golden State Warriors assistant) pivoted to saying the near 7-footer’s struggles will make him a better player. When the towering Texan would show just a hint of touch in games and practices, Atkinson would tell us that he’d hope Allen would expand his range to hit corner threes. And while the Cleveland Cavaliers' center still hasn’t quite adopted that, he hasn’t needed to. He has a shot at being one of the league’s only first-time All-Stars in 2021.
