Antonio Arcaroli tallied a hat trick as he broke a 3-3 deadlock to help lead Bergen Catholic to a 6-3 win over St. Peter’s Prep at the Ice House in Hackensack. Sophomore John Mustard opened up the scoring for Bergen Catholic (1-1) off assists from Arcaroli and sophomore Jacob Carver before senior Bryceon Lago added a second about two minutes later. Arcaroli expanded Bergen Catholic’s lead to 3-0 with assists from Mustard and senior Matthew Hughes.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO