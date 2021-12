The history of fashion-and-art collaborations is both fruitful and fraught. It's one filled with a handful of moments of genuine newness, like the "shoe" hat Salvador Dali famously designed with Elsa Schiaparelli in 1937, and so many others that have resonated like awkwardly performed duets—uneasy exchanges of currency and credibility. But for Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, there is something much more essential at the core of the relationship between fashion and art: a shared impulse for self-expression, a mutual desire for human connection. It's an idea the designer sought to explore in the Valentino Des Atelieres Fall 2021 haute couture collection, unveiled this past July at the Gaggiandre, the 16th-century shipyards at the Arsenale in Venice.

