Ben Rowen: Announces retirement

MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league. He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday. “I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO