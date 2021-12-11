Ben Rowen: Announces retirement

The Stars have announced that Ben Bishop will retire, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. This comes as a surprise as Bishop was just sent on a conditioning stint earlier this week. That stint didn’t go well and convinced Bishop that it was time to call it a career. Bishop had been trying to come back from a degenerative knee condition but was unable to. Bishop finishes his career with 222 wins, a .921 save percentage, and a 2.32 GAA with the Blues, Senators, Lightning, Kings, and Stars.
Comments / 0