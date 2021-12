WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The last game of night two of the AVCTL/GWAL challenge may have proved to be the best matchup of the series so far, and will be hard to top. Maize was able to hold off a late Kapaun run to win 48-43. The opening minutes of the game matched the atmosphere inside Koch Arena. Maize rallied in the early goings thanks to the play from a number of players including Avery Johnson and Kyle Grill. The latter had the hot hand early on, scoring the first few buckets of the game for the Eagles.

