College Sports

Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past CS Northridge 68-54

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. — Rocky Kreuser had 18 points and 14 rebounds...

abc17news.com

thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
sjvsun.com

Fresno St.’s Haener breaks silence on aborted transfer: “I knew exactly what I had” with DeBoer, Grubb

One day after withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener broke his silence issuing a video mea culpa to the Red Wave. “”First and foremost, Red Wave, fans, teammates, coaches, everybody that’s in my corner and has been in my corner for the past two a half years here at Fresno State, I want to sincerely apologize for the actions I took and the actions that I thought were the best for me and my future,” Haener said straight to the camera in a video posted by Fresno State on Thursday.
North Dakota State
abc17news.com

No. 6 Arizona women beat North Dakota State 59-47

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington had a season-high 16 points, Cate Reese added 13 and No. 6 Arizona beat North Dakota State 59-47. The Wildcats are 8-0 for the fifth time in school history and second time in three seasons but looked like a team playing its first game in 12 days. Arizona lost starting forward Lauren Ware to an injury in the game’s first minute. The Wildcats shot 34.9%, their worst rate in six games, and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range. Heaven Hamling scored 14 points for the Bison.
abc17news.com

Youngstown St. outduels C. Michigan 84-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tevin Olison scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Dwayne Cohill scored 20 and Youngstown State beat Central Michigan 84-77. Olison’s 3-pointer four minutes in gave the Penguins a 12-10 lead and they never trailed again. Michael Akuchie added 13 points and Youngstown State made 56.1% (32 of 57) of its shots including 47.8% (11 for 23) from 3-point range. Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 21 points for the Central Michigan.
abc17news.com

Holmes, No. 10 Indiana roll past No. 20 Ohio State 86-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 30 points and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 20 Ohio State 86-66 on Sunday night. The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) never trailed and pulled away in the second quarter, shooting 62.5% behind 11 points from Nicole Cardano-Hillary, who finished with 17 points. Grace Berger scored 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Overall, Indiana shot 58% from the field, with 56 points in the paint, while Ohio State was held to a season-worst 36.4%. Jacy Sheldon had 23 points for Ohio State (7-2, 1-1).
Kansas City Star

Loewe put back lifts unbeaten Minnesota past Pitt 54-53

Luke Loewe put back the rebound off an E.J. Stephens miss with 2.4 seconds left to lift Minnesota to a 54-53 win over Pittsburgh in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest Tuesday night. The Golden Gophers (6-0) remain undefeated despite going more than five minutes without a field goal at the...
abc17news.com

Kachelries leads Stephen F. Austin past Liberty 63-51

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Kachelries finished with 14 points and six assists and Gavin Kensmil added 14 points and nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin topped Liberty 63-51. Nigel Hawkins added 10 points for the Lumberjacks (8-2), who have now won four straight games. Darius McGhee had 22 points for the Flames (5-4), whose four-game win streak ended.
FanSided

Texas Basketball: 3 players struggling mightily against top competition

After new head coach Chris Beard and the Texas basketball program looked to have some real momentum building against some sub-part competition in the last couple of weeks, it did die off a bit heading into the weekend. Texas fell short on the road back on Dec. 9 at the hands of the No. 23 ranked Seton Hall Pirates by the narrow final score of 64-60.
News Channel Nebraska

Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past North Dakota St. 80-55

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and three blocks as Creighton easily beat North Dakota State 80-55. Arthur Kaluma had 11 points for Creighton, which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and six assists. Dezmond McKinney led the Bison with 13 points.
thebvnewspaper.com

Adaway 3-pointer lifts St. Bonaventure over Buffalo, 68-65

After leading at the half, St. Bonaventure built an 11-point lead over Buffalo with 3:05 remaining. Dominick Welch hit his second 3-pointer of the game, and things looked promising for the Bonnies. Suddenly, a 13-2 run for the Bulls sparked by three-consecutive 3-pointers in a 53-second span tied the game...
FOX Sports

Williams carries Hartford past St. Francis 68-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Williams had 22 points as Hartford broke its season-opening seven-game losing streak, defeating St. Francis of Brooklyn 68-55 on Sunday. Williams shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added nine rebounds. Hunter Marks had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Hartford (1-7). Moses Flowers...
Quad Cities Onlines

Defense lifts North Scott girls past PV

ELDRIDGE — There were two things North Scott girls basketball coach Devvin Davis wanted to see from her team Tuesday. Defensive effort and energy were at the core of what the Lancers delivered in a 46-37 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Pleasant Valley. North Scott limited the Spartans to four...
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs host Fresno State Invite

The 'Dogs return home to host the Fresno State Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The Bulldogs will welcome Cal Poly and Fresno Pacific this weekend. Session 1-2: Dec. 3, 2021 • 10 A.M. (Prelims) & 4:30 P.M. PT (Finals) • Fresno State Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif.
FRESNO, CA

