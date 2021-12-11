Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past CS Northridge 68-54

One day after withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener broke his silence issuing a video mea culpa to the Red Wave. “”First and foremost, Red Wave, fans, teammates, coaches, everybody that’s in my corner and has been in my corner for the past two a half years here at Fresno State, I want to sincerely apologize for the actions I took and the actions that I thought were the best for me and my future,” Haener said straight to the camera in a video posted by Fresno State on Thursday.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO