On Tuesday December 7th, 2021, the Syracuse Orange (5-3) will take on the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at Madison Square Garden. The game coverage will tip off at 9:30 PM. The last meeting between the two teams took place on December 20th, 2014 when the Wildcats defeated the Orange 82-77. The leading scorer for the Wildcats was their former McDonald’s All-American JayVaughn Pinkston who led all scorers with 25 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. For the Orange, future NBA players Michael Gbinije and Rakeem Christmas led the Orange with 18 points apiece in a losing effort.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO