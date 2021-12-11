Winning recipe: Marion Linn-Mar broils Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-53

We really had a great week of basketball coming out of the Thanksgiving break. On Tuesday, November 30th, we defeated Pieper HS here at home. The Arabians got off to a decent start, but we struggled with foul trouble a little towards the end of the first half. We finished off the half with the lead, but we struggled a bit at the end of the half on both ends of the floor. They came out in the second half and played really well and we played good, solid defense on Pieper’s dribble drive offense and did a great job of keeping them in front of us. The team was also able to settle in and get some good shots in the 3rd quarter. We finished that quarter on a big run and that allowed us to take a lot of momentum into the 4th quarter. The Arabians did a great job of rebounding in this game and we finished the game off strong and got a solid victory at 53-17.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO