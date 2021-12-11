ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE 205 Live results: Lash Legend debuts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLash Legend was dominant in her debut. Legend (real name Anriel Howard) is a former basketball player who played for Mississippi State and Texas A&M in college and was drafted by the WNBA's Seattle Storm. She's hosted her "Lashing Out With Legend" talk show on NXT but had her first match...

