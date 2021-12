Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay has struggled to carve a role in Houston with the Texans, and he’s been cut. It was almost one year ago to the date when former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay had his last “good” NFL game. On November 22, 2020, Lindsay ran for 82 yards on 16 carries as the Denver Broncos put on a strong offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins.

NFL ・ 20 DAYS AGO