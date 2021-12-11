ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns set to return on next week's WWE SmackDown

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns is set to return to SmackDown next week. Reigns will be at next week’s SmackDown, which will take place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Reigns was not on tonight’s show, and instead the...

www.f4wonline.com

ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Salaries Reportedly Revealed

WWE salaries are often clouded in mystery, as numbers don't get made public all that often, or at least not until big shakeups at the company happen like releases. A new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says that the top people in the company are making over $5 million annually on their guaranteed contracts (via Fightful), and those top people would most certainly include the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As two of the biggest draws in the men's division at the moment, it's not surprising that they would be towards the top of the salary list, but we did get a few more details.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeats Smackdown Superstar in record 16 seconds

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant Superstar on WWE roster for over a year now. He has been the Universal Champion for over 400 days and is showing no signs of slowing down. While numerous of his wins have come due to the interferences from his cousins – The Usos, but that has only strengthened his image as a Heel who could to any lengths to be on the top.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Saves Paul Heyman and Possibly Reveals Roman Reigns Betrayal on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Sami Zayn, who after the attack from Brock Lesnar was now in a wheelchair and had two male nurses with him. "It took both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to do this to me. I don't want to call it a conspiracy, but c'mon, I was robbed! You know what hurts, you know what really hurt about what Lesnar did to me? It wasn't the first or second F5, it was the betrayal, and now I have to do something about it," Zayn said. "Now I have to do what's right. I have to stand behind my conviction. Now, I have to sue! I'm going to sue Adam Pearce. I'm going to sue Sonya Deville. I'm going to sue the referee who rang the bell because that shouldn't have happened!"
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar bullies way into Day 1 title shot against Roman Reigns

This past Friday, it was announced Brock Lesnar would be making his return to SmackDown the following week. That announcement was more than a little rain on the parade of Sami Zayn just moments after he became the No. 1 contender to the universal championship by winning a battle royal. At SmackDown this week, Lesnar's return proved to be more of a thunderstorm for Zayn.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Day 1, More To Come

Keep them coming. There are certain rivalries that you know feel special. Something about watching two people get in the ring against one another feels like something that much bigger and it is always worth seeing. Such feuds are rare, but you certainly know one of them when you see it. That will be the case again soon, though it might not even be the only one.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Brock Lesnar Returns

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as the road to Day 1 continues. The return of Brock Lesnar will headline tonight’s show as he continues the feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE’s official preview for SmackDown noted, “In...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Flair vs. Storm, RK-Bro in action

The build to WWE Day 1 continues on tonight's SmackDown from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In last week's main event, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in 16 seconds. Before the match, Brock Lesnar gave Zayn a vicious beatdown to ensure that Reigns would retain the title.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.10.21

We’re on the way to Day One and that means some more of the show needs to be put together. The main event of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title is now set, but we are missing a Jeff Hardy, who was released earlier this week. That could shake things up a bit so let’s get to it.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins’ Attacker’s Girlfriend Was Arrested For Writing Bad Checks For Catfishing Impostor

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems there is more to the Seth Rollins story than initially thought. It turns out that Rollins’ attacker was still upset over getting catfished years ago.
The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Did It (Crazy Video)

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, 24-year Elisah Spencer has been arrested for attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s episode of RAW. The charges against him include attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event). Spencer has since taken to social media to explain...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE

