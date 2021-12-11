ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chris Cuomo and top Andrew Cuomo aide allegedly plotted to discredit Fox meteorologist Janice Dean: Reports

By Misty Severi, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and a top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly plotted to discredit Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean after she criticized the former governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports. Melissa DeRosa, former secretary to the New York governor,...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Chris Cuomo Spotted For The First Time Since CNN Firing, Embattled TV Personality Reportedly Holed Up In The Hamptons With Wife Cristina

Chris Cuomo was spotted for the first time since he was axed by CNN. The political scion was snapped in the celeb haven Hamptons over the weekend. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old kept it casual in a beanie, sunglasses, and a blue shirt with a green hoodie thrown over. He appeared to be dropping off an Amazon package before heading back to his SUV on Saturday, December 11.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

CNN hires Chris Wallace away from Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday. He will be joining CNN as an anchor for its new streaming service, CNN+. Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
wabcradio.com

The Cuomo brothers and close aides involved in an alleged smear campaign

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY -(77WABC)- CNBC reporting that Close allies of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, including aide Melissa DeRosa and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, tried find ways to discredit Fox News’ Janice Dean, after she became one of the most vocal critics of the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Janice Dean
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
cnycentral.com

NY House Republican calls for investigation into what Gov. Hochul knew about Cuomo

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from the north country is the third highest-ranking Republican in Congress. She's a consistent critic of Democrats running New York, and is calling for state lawmakers to dig deeper into the many scandals un-earthed under former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s regime. Congresswoman Stefanik spoke exclusively to Sinclair’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cnbc#The New York Post#The Washington Examiner
FOXBusiness

CNN faces prime-time uncertainty after firing Chris Cuomo

CNN’s firing of anchor Chris Cuomo leaves a major void in its crucial 9 p.m. hour, at a time when the network is already struggling to reverse a decline in ratings. Network President Jeff Zucker fired Mr. Cuomo on Dec. 4 after a legal review found that he had violated company standards by helping his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct. Chris Cuomo’s show, "Cuomo Prime Time," was CNN’s highest-rated program and a linchpin of its prime-time programming.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper Reportedly Not Interested in Replacing Chris Cuomo at CNN

CNN can’t count on anchor Jake Tapper to fill the hole left by recently fired anchor Chris Cuomo, reported Vanity Fair on Tuesday. Cuomo was fired on Saturday following reports that he was heavily involved in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), to navigate allegations of sexual harassment against current and former state employees. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Earlier this year, Chris Cuomo said that he was advising his brother as a sibling, but was not transparent about how involved he was.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Literary Hub

Post-controversy, Chris Cuomo’s book has been scrapped by its publisher.

Possibly the last Cuomo book update Lit Hub will ever blog: on Tuesday, HarperCollins announced that they are pulling Chris Cuomo’s book from publication following his termination from his position as an anchor at CNN. Cuomo was previously suspended for using his press connections to help his brother Andrew Cuomo’s team handle this year’s sexual harassment allegations. A day before he was fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by a former colleague of his at ABC News.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy