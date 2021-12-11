A Very British Scandal Trailer: A Duke, a Duchess, and Divorce

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Censor, Raised by Wolves) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned. Algar most recently appeared on the film side as Enid Baines in Prano Bailey-Bond’s psychological horror pic Censor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She previously starred opposite Cosmo Jarvis in Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, and was recognized for her work with a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress will next be seen in Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder opposite Florence Pugh, also starring in Jodhi May’s upcoming indie drama Mooring opposite Charlotte Rampling. Algar can be seen on the TV side in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves and Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 drama series The Virtues. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and has also been recognized by organizations including the British Independent Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the Royal Television Society, among others. She will continued to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO