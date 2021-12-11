ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A Very British Scandal Trailer: A Duke, a Duchess, and Divorce

By Jennifer Zhan
Vulture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s A Very British Scandal about? To borrow the appropriately accented words of Adele: divorce, babe, divorce. In the first trailer for the three-episode series, Paul Bettany (WandaVision) and Claire Foy (The Crown) star as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, a real-life couple that went through a famously brutal breakup...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Will Never Choose Princess Diana Over Meghan Markle?

Harry is under a lot of pressure to sever his and Meghan Markle's multimillion-dollar contract because the next season of "The Crown" may not honor his late mother. Jemima Khan, the Princess of Wales' close friend, recently said that she will no longer be a script consultant for the show because her portrayal is "disrespectful." The show had not handled Diana's story "as respectfully or compassionately" as Khan had hoped.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William Took Their Christmas Special Off the BBC After Controversial Documentary

Kate Middleton is hosting a Christmas carol concert live from Westminster Abbey on TV this year for the first time, and Prince William will be there to cheer her on. The show was planned to air on the BBC, but the royals have reportedly pulled it from the channel after they aired the first part of a controversial documentary, which appeared to pit Prince William against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The show will now air on British channel ITV instead.
WORLD
Popculture

Netflix Just Removed a Gripping Mystery Series

Netflix subscribers will have to look elsewhere if they want to watch one of the most critically acclaimed British crime dramas from the 2010s. As of Nov. 16, all three seasons of Broadchurch are no longer available. The series was created by Chris Chibnall and featured David Tennant and Olivia Colman as two police detectives in a fictional southwest English town.
TV SERIES
Collider

Netflix Orders Five New U.K. Shows, Including 'One Day' Remake

Netflix has officially ordered five new scripted shows out of the U.K., including a remake of the classic romance film One Day based on the David Nicholls romance novel of the same name. This, of course, is not the first adaptation of Nicholls' book, as the film adaptation was released in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Adele
Person
Hugh Grant
Person
Paul Bettany
Elle

Lady Gaga Reflects On Her Acting Mistakes, After 'House of Gucci' Premiere

Just days after her latest movie, House of Gucci hit the big screens, Lady Gaga has given an interview in which she reflects on some of her acting mistakes. Looking back at her film and television career, the pop star turned screen-siren pinpointed a particular moment, during her 2001 role in crime drama The Sopranos, which she wishes she had approached differently.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Crown star's new series looks amazing - see the trailer here

The trailer for the BBC's upcoming period drama A Very British Scandal has just been released - and it looks so good!. The BBC's new show will focus on the brutal and very public divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyl, starring The Crown's Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell and WandaVision's Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell. Read on to watch the trailer and to find out more…
TV SERIES
townandcountrymag.com

Everything To Know About the BBC's Star-Studded New Brideshead Revisited

For any fan of classic literature or British period dramas, Brideshead Revisited is a sacred text. First published in 1945, Evelyn Waugh's novel follows Oxford undergraduate Charles Ryder, and his complicated, years-long friendship with the wealthy Flyte family. The book was already adapted into an acclaimed series by Granada Television in 1981, which starred Jeremy Irons, and now it's about to get the BBC remake treatment. Here's a few key things to know.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duchess#Bbc One#Amazon Studios#Amazon Prime Video
Hello Magazine

This A-lister is completely obsessed with Outlander - and Sam Heughan's reaction is priceless

Smash-hit drama Outlander has millions of fans all over the world, and now it counts Hollywood actress Brooke Shields among them!. The 56-year-old actress has revealed that following her own Scottish adventure shooting festive film A Castle For Christmas, she became a "complete addict" of the time-travel drama and now, like the rest of us, is desperately awaiting season six.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife reveals new festive clip showing return of fan-favourite

Call the Midwife has released a brand new clip showing a sneak peek at the upcoming Christmas special, revealing the return of a fan-favourite character. In the video, Miriam Margolyes' character, Sister Mildred, can be seen arriving at Nonnatus House on a milk float before being welcomed by Jenny Agutter's Sister Julienne.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Raised By Wolves’ Star Niamh Algar Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Censor, Raised by Wolves) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned. Algar most recently appeared on the film side as Enid Baines in Prano Bailey-Bond’s psychological horror pic Censor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She previously starred opposite Cosmo Jarvis in Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, and was recognized for her work with a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress will next be seen in Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder opposite Florence Pugh, also starring in Jodhi May’s upcoming indie drama Mooring opposite Charlotte Rampling. Algar can be seen on the TV side in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves and Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 drama series The Virtues. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and has also been recognized by organizations including the British Independent Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the Royal Television Society, among others. She will continued to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Spencer’ on VOD, an Aggravating, Fascinating Quasi-Biopic Starring an Inspired Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Meanwhile, Diana is alone. Driving her Porsche along country roads. Royally lost. She pulls into a fish-and-chips cafe and walks in to ask for directions and the place stands still, starstruck. Uneasy jazz plays on the soundtrack. She should know these roads – she grew up right there, where she pulls over and spots a scarecrow on her birth family’s former land. It’s wearing her father’s jacket. The manor she lived in is now boarded up, on a large parcel neighboring Sandringham’s even larger parcel, a razor-wire fence on the boarder. Darren (Sean Harris), the Royal chef, happens upon her, directs her back to the Royal estate, but not before she retrieves the weathered, surely guano-spattered jacket. It is not very Royal, not at all.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Collider

'And Just Like That...' Trailer Reveals the Return of Carrie and the Girls

HBO Max has released an official trailer for sequel series And Just Like That..., which follows the hit Emmy-winning HBO show Sex And The City that originally ran for six seasons and spawned two spin-off films. This ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That… comes from executive producer Michael...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ten Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in December 2021

December tends to be when it all comes together for Netflix. Not only do we get new seasons from some of the streamer's most popular original shows, we also get a seasonally-appropriate dose of festive family fare, and more than a couple orginal films that already have Oscar prognosticators buzzing. Here are the new releases and returning series we're most looking forward to seeing this month:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy