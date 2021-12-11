VDVS, volunteers to place wreaths on veterans' graves

BISMARCK – The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will facilitate this year’s Wreaths Across America event at the ND Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 18 starting at 11 a.m. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 7,700 — with a holiday wreath. The event will occur simultaneously with over 2,500 other ceremonies at locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service. CAP is currently seeking nominations from the community for veterans from each service to place these ceremonial wreaths as part of the WAA event program.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO