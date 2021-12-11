ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

VDVS, volunteers to place wreaths on veterans' graves

By News Staff
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Veterans Services and its community partners will be laying wreaths at three of the Commonwealth's veterans cemeteries on Dec. 18. This will be taking place at the...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Patriotism or desecration? Wreaths on veterans' gravesites sparks protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A nationwide tradition viewed by some Americans as a patriotic display recognizing service and sacrifice represents for others a sectarian religious symbol amounting to desecration. Complaints about the popular Wreaths Across America Day, when fresh evergreen wreaths are placed at gravesites of military veterans at national...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Veterans Memorial Park to hold Wreaths Across America Day

Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, an official Wreaths Across America location, will join more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. The placement of 250 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest in our local cemeteries will be conducted.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wreaths Across America#Cemeteries#Vdvs#Commonwealth#Cemetery Services#The U S Senate#American
suindependent.com

Wreaths Across America set to honor military veterans

Wreaths Across America set to honor military veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony, Dec. 18 at Tonaquint Cemetery. ST. GEORGE— To honor those who have served our country and educate others on the meaning of our military members’ sacrifices, the Color Country Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery (1777 S. Dixie Drive) in St. George.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
tribuneledgernews.com

Wreaths Across America to remember veterans at Georgia National Cemetery

The annual Wreaths Across America event at the Georgia National Cemetery returns Dec. 17 and 18, giving the community an opportunity to honor veterans during the holiday season. “We do this in honor of the veterans,” said Russ Seltenright, chairman of the Georgia National Cemetery Advisory Council. “There are fewer...
GEORGIA STATE
Milton Daily Standard

Local veterans awarded Quilts of Valor

BLOOMSBURG — Seven area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor for their service to the country during a ceremony held at the American Legion in Bloomsburg. Calvin Cromley, of Bloomsburg, served in the Navy from 1970-1972. He served in the deck force of the destroyer escort USS O’Callahan. The ship served in the Pacific including off the coast of Vietnam. Cromley left the service as a seaman. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Kathy Hunsinger.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Culpeper Star Exponent

Veterans' Christmas-wreath program seeks Culpeper sponsorships

In two weeks, Culpeper will once again take part in a national tradition to honor veterans at Christmastime. The COVID-19 pandemic scrapped 2020’s event. On Saturday, Dec. 18, a tractor-trailer loaded with thousands of red-ribboned wreaths will arrive from Maine at Culpeper National Cemetery for people to lay against the iconic, white headstones of military veterans resting there.
CULPEPER, VA
Daily News

CAP seeks vets to place wreaths at the Wreaths Across America ceremony

BISMARCK – The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will facilitate this year’s Wreaths Across America event at the ND Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 18 starting at 11 a.m. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 7,700 — with a holiday wreath. The event will occur simultaneously with over 2,500 other ceremonies at locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service. CAP is currently seeking nominations from the community for veterans from each service to place these ceremonial wreaths as part of the WAA event program.
BISMARCK, ND
KKTV

Program seeking donations, wreaths to honor fallen local military veterans

WATCH - Pueblo Police searching for final two "safe streets" criminals from 2019. Police are still searching for Daniel Crookham and Anthony Sanchez. Talkin' Broncos! Denver surging into stretch after 3rd win in 4 games. Updated: 22 hours ago. The 6-5 Broncos face Kansas City on Sunday with 1st place...
PUEBLO, CO
valleypatriot.com

KANE’S CORNER ~ The History of Veterans Day

Kane has been busy this month pulling out the history books and doing research on the origins of Veterans Day. He was surprised by the number of twists and turns the holiday has taken since it’s recognition in 1926 under the name, Armistice Day. In fact, the conception of what we know as Veterans Day, had its origin much earlier.
FESTIVAL
phelpscountyfocus.com

SCRVG, volunteers build ramp for local veteran

The South Central Regional Veterans Group (SCRVG) was contacted to help repair a local veteran’s wheelchair ramp. “We put out the call for help and we were not disappointed,” stated the SCRVG press release. The Carpenters Union Local 2298 volunteered to do the work and the Korean War Veterans Association volunteered to pay for the materials. The veteran who needed the ramp is Michael Dowdy.
ROLLA, MO
wdrb.com

Volunteers collecting Christmas cards for local veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are working to make the holidays special for hundreds of local veterans. Honor Flight Bluegrass is collecting Christmas cards for those in Kentuckiana who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. It's the second year of the "Christmas Cheer Campaign." The drop off started Saturday...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Summit Daily News

Veteran group volunteers at ReSaddled Thrift Store

Members of the Mosiac Foundation, a California based nonprofit that serves veterans, recently spent the day working with staff at the ReSaddled Thrift Store in Silverthorne. The veterans helped organize donated clothing and place items in the store’s merchandising racks for resale. The store itself supports the nonprofit Blue River Horse Center’s educational programs and rehabilitation of rescued horses.
SILVERTHORNE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy