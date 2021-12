Every family has its own Christmas traditions, and one tradition in my home has always been to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. I know my family is just one of millions with this tradition, and I am by no means the only person who can sneak A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes off the top of my head in everyday conversation (whether it’s the holiday season or not). There is just something about Charlie, Sally, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang that is so endearing.

