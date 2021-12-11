Walt's Way: Kids don't let holidays leave them listless

Christmas lights are a staple when it comes to decorating for the holiday season, but keep safety in mind along with your beautifying efforts. Faulty or damaged lights or electric cords are the cause of many a holiday house fire, said Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Fire and Safety Educator Holly Whigham.
HOUSTON – If you’re a parent, you’ve heard the pandemic doomsayers blathering on about the holidays and holiday toy shopping. There won’t be on-time deliveries. There won’t be toys in stores. Buy now. Buy fast. Buy, buy, buy. Are they employed by the toy companies?. I feign skepticism now. I...
Eighty-one percent of parents agree that children today are not grateful for what they have. Practical behaviors like volunteering, giving thanks, saying please and thank you, and doing chores help kids learn gratitude. The most important way to teach kids gratitude is for parents to model the behavior themselves. According...
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. My partner and I were approaching the base of Whitehorse Ledge when I noticed a father and son team just ahead. Their harnesses still had tags. As we got closer, we saw the kid carefully sliding down the slab on his butt from about 30 feet up. Once he was on the ground, I could see that he was tied in via a biner on his belay loop with about 10 half hitches. The dad saw our rack and said, “You guys have a lot of stuff, you must be pretty good at this.” He then asked how you get the rope up to the anchor. We pointed out an old slung tree and explained how to build a safe anchor. The message didn’t make it through; he asked us if we could take his rope up and wrap it around the back of the tree. We then explained why that was a bad idea. He was quick to suggest that we cut off a piece of his brand new climbing rope for an anchor and tried to hand us two new lockers that he would leave behind at the end of the day with it. We ultimately explained that we would not build an anchor for him, and that he’d be putting his son’s safety at risk with his inexperience. At that point he understood and packed up his gear.—Kyle and Jake, via email.
If you’re starting to doubt there is goodness around you, a toddler’s reaction will show you that there is a way to know if people are good. And hugs never come amiss, whether you’ve known that person for a long time or if you just like them instantly, on your first meeting.
The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists, theft, and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for as well as just being cautious and vigilant whether you’re shopping on-line, at the mall, or in your neighborhood stores. In fact, Visa has some great tools to help you stay safe, secure and stress free this holiday shopping season. Also, with almost half of consumers already using, or planning to use installment payments this holiday season, learn about how consumers are paying for holiday gifts.
Summer's here and the school holidays are coming. For many parents, of course, it's all a bit academic—pandemic lockdowns and other disruptions have blurred the line between home and school, with no guarantee things will return to normal in 2022. The good news for parents and whānau is that relief...
HOUSTON — Online scammers stay busy all year 'round trying to come up with new ways to steal your personal information -- or your hard-earned money. The Better Business Bureau released a Naughty List with the top 12 scams of Christmas that consumers should avoid. They often use emails and...
What is the second hardest job in the world — after the undisputed most difficult job of being a mother?. I was trying to think of a couple nominees but after pondering the matter for a while the best I could come up with would be a tester in the Whoopee Cushion factory.
It’s getting cold outside, and the brief warmth that your drains might get from a flow of hot grease from your turkey will not add to the holiday cheer at your house. In fact, it may add some stuffing to your drains that you didn’t intend. Any time fats, oils,...
As the holidays arrive in all their mad frenzy, one thing will be very different this year: gift card giving will be up 27% as supply chain issues impact shoppers’ ability to get the actual presents they want. And with that comes a darker side to gift cards that most Americans aren’t aware of: scammers working overtime.
PADUCAH — Dillard's in Paducah is giving back this Christmas season, donating a portion of their proceeds from sales of Kendra Scott jewelry on Dec. 17 to NubAbility, an organization that helps kids with amputated limbs and other limb differences. The nonprofit based in Du Quoin, Illinois, hosts sports camps...
I have a couple of teenage boys to shop for this year and since I don't have kids of my own, I wasn't exactly sure what they would really want for Christmas. I didn't want to buy them some crap they wouldn't care about, so I decided to ask one of them to get a list from his friends at school of the things that teenagers really want the most for Christmas. Here is what I learned:
Confession: My son is 5. He sleeps in a crib. He's never asked for a "big-boy" bed. I've never suggested one. His crib, passed from his sister, now 10, to his brother, now 8, has been our 5-year-old's since a few months after he was born. My own mother, troubled...
My husband died in April 2012 of a Glioblastoma, the dogged and ruthless brain tumor that afflicted John McCain. Since then, the holidays — once filled with ski trips to Lake Tahoe and raucous couples’ parties at various apartments — are now centered around my son and me (and an assist from our one-eyed cat), as well as a trip to spend Christmas with my husband’s family in Texas.
There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days. How Can I...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
Holidays can be stressful. Your plans may include hosting, traveling, giving gifts, preparing meals, and more. Consider a few of these tips to not let finances add to your stress during this upcoming holiday season and eventually the new year. Set a budget. Budget can be a scary word but ultimately you need to know how much money is coming in and how much is going out so you can pay the…
Comments / 0