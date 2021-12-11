ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Of burning trees and other things

Cover picture for the articleShouldn't the burning of a Christmas tree, set up to bring joy to the hearts of many, be treated as a hate crime?. Many, many good-paying jobs could be created by the building of institutions to get these types of individuals off the streets. It's too bad...

Letter to the editor: Democracy vs. fascism is choice

Kyle Rittenhouse — a 15-year-old who illegally purchased an assault weapon, crossed state lines,and killed two people — is a Republican hero. Rep. Boerbert yells anti-Moslim threats, Sen. Gosar pictures himself killing AOC, Republicans send Christmas cards with their children carrying guns. Gov. DeSantis creates a private militia, he and Abbott rage against masks and vaccine mandates, while unvaccinated die. Books burned. People screaming at teachers, nurses. Election officials threatened, replaced, for not changing votes from Biden to Trump. States create extreme gerrymandering, suppress voting rights, give electoral authority to legislators. Gantz, Gosar, Greene, Jim Jordan now Republican leaders. “Disloyal” Republicans cast out. They’re crazy! Dangerous.
Anti-vaccine opinions, carbon tax, and other Tri-City Herald letters to the editor

A recent letter published on Dec. 2 bemoaned the slow response of police. The writer ended the letter with the typical anti-vaccine, anti-mask response of, “good thing the government isn’t firing anybody.” The writer may have his opinion, but it is a minority opinion. Personally, I would rather bleed out after a car wreck waiting for the police, than to see the squad car pull up with, “Serve and Infect,” rather than “Serve and Protect,” written on the car.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A thanks to the community

On behalf of Helping Hands of Cass County, we cannot close out 2021 without celebrating the generosity of our community. This year, we served more people than ever, providing food and clothing to elderly, school children, foster children, disabled and those struggling financially — even while we spent tens of thousands to replace our roof. We did not have to cut services because of the generous support of our regular community partners, including St. Ann’s, Pleasant View, Penn Friends, the Edward Lowe Foundation, the Diamond Lake Association and too many individuals and groups to list. A great boost came from The Power of 100 – Women Who Care, a group of women who meet quarterly to support local nonprofits, the Pokagon Fund, MEC, and the new business in town, Sunset Coast. Thanks to all of you, we look forward to serving those in need for years to come.
Donald Trump
Soros
Social media users knock WH Christmas decorations as colorless, ‘ugly’

First lady Jill Biden’s holiday decorations drew some jeers Monday, with one user wondering, “Where’s the color?,” another slamming the White House Christmas tree as “ugly” and a third pining for the more glitzy touch of Biden’s predecessor, Melania Trump. The first lady tweeted a photo of the 18-foot-tall Fraser...
Why Couples Should Put a Christmas Tree in the Bedroom

More couples are putting them in their bedrooms to perk up their love lives…..Christmas trees that is. A gardening expert says the color and smell of a real tree is the ultimate turn on. It also gives couples a warm glow of nostalgia. The tree is also said to give a feeling of shelter and security, which is why the bigger the tree the more of a turn on it can be. A report says that once couples have a tree, they tend to have one every year. Some all year round.
Forget the Typos, Lauren Boebert’s Tweet Is a Qanon Dog Whistle

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. On Sunday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely claimed that hundreds of thousands of children went missing last year and that the media was ignoring the story completely. She concluded the tweet by saying: “There enlies the problem.”
What shortage of Christmas trees? Go artificial

Over the past few weeks, media outlets have reported that holiday consumers should expect a shortage of Christmas trees due to the supply-chain crisis, climate change and the trees themselves refusing to re-enter the workforce after becoming addicted to Netflix and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although...
Tree is Up!

Every year on the last Tuesday in November, the 30 or so members of the Christmas Island Style committee gather to erect the Community Christmas Tree. The original tree was graciously purchased and decorated by the Italian American Society. Over the years, their members would gather with the CIS committee to help to erect the tree in the Town Center Shopping Plaza.
Americas
Where did the tradition of the Christmas tree come from?

Each year many Americans who celebrate Christmas will get together to decorate a Christmas tree. But why in the world do we decorate these (often artificial) fir trees in the first place?. It turns out, the meaning behind Christmas trees as holiday decor goes back further than you might realize.
Opinion: Christmas decorations can bring sizable costs

One of the shining stars of the holiday season is the Christmas lights. From lighting up Christmas trees to dangling hundreds of twinkling lights along every roof, holiday decorations make the season much more festive and magical. In fact, in America alone, 150 million sets of lights are sold each...
GUEST EDITORIAL: Mask mandate serves a greater good

Gov. Kathy Hochul followed through on her vow to act if statistics on COVID-19 in New York did not show significant improvement. Hochul ordered a state mask mandate for indoor public spaces that begins Monday. It’s an appropriate response for a state in which the statewide seven-day average case rate...
Finding the perfect tree

FINGER LAKES -- With the holiday season upon us, many people are decorating their homes and looking for that special Christmas tree. But a shortage across the county could make that more challenging and pricier. Elizabeth Lamb is a plant breeding expert and a senior extension associate with the Cornell...
Biden sounds alarms at health of global democracy

President Joe Biden on Thursday opened the first White House Summit for Democracy by sounding an alarm about a global slide for democratic institutions and called for world leaders to “lock arms” and demonstrate democracies can deliver. Biden called it a critical moment for fellow leaders to redouble efforts on bolstering democracies. In making the case for action, he noted his own battle to win passage of voting rights legislation at home and alluded to the United States' own challenges to its democratic institutions and traditions. "Democracy needs champions," Biden said in remarks to open the two-day virtual summit. The summit comes as U.S. democracy faces challenges to its institutions and traditions, including the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol has left many Republicans clinging to Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. The virtual summit has already drawn backlash from some of the United States' adversaries and nations that weren't invited. Ambassadors to the U.S. from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a Cold-War mentality.
Letters to the Editor

Tyson recruitingOn November 20, Western Piedmont Community College allowed Tyson Foods to come into their parking lot and give out food. Some packages were out of date, but that is not my complaint. We have a very large chicken processing plant here in Morganton, our home town. Who gives more...
Letter to the Editor

I love the palm trees. They give us some of the charm that Santa Monica exudes as a semi-desert city. But when the strong winds blow (as they did this week), the palms shed a mass of fronds and dead branches over streets and sidewalks. These droppings are ugly and unsafe, and could harm walkers and autos that step and drive over them. And they hang around for weeks! Why can’t city vehicles pick them up or require property owners to remove them promptly?
