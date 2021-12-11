Letter to the editor: More to be done to save ourselves

Kyle Rittenhouse — a 15-year-old who illegally purchased an assault weapon, crossed state lines,and killed two people — is a Republican hero. Rep. Boerbert yells anti-Moslim threats, Sen. Gosar pictures himself killing AOC, Republicans send Christmas cards with their children carrying guns. Gov. DeSantis creates a private militia, he and Abbott rage against masks and vaccine mandates, while unvaccinated die. Books burned. People screaming at teachers, nurses. Election officials threatened, replaced, for not changing votes from Biden to Trump. States create extreme gerrymandering, suppress voting rights, give electoral authority to legislators. Gantz, Gosar, Greene, Jim Jordan now Republican leaders. “Disloyal” Republicans cast out. They’re crazy! Dangerous.
