ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter to the editor: More to be done to save ourselves

Post-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you, Mr. Sledd, for pointing out the obvious. I, too, have been horrified by the photos proudly displayed on the front page of the paper, of cheerful gatherings with no mask in sight. (And, of course, the latest death toll and ever increasing positive cases). I, too, thought...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Reflecting on the mask mandate

Are mask mandates really a good idea at this point from strictly a biological standpoint?. Masks made perfect sense when there was no vaccine available but now, is it possible masks are prolonging the process of COVID’s transition from pandemic to endemic?. It is widely accepted that immunity is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: The age of homelessness

Life offers so many challenges as we age. At 72, how do some of us end up homeless? A spouse passes; a 25-year or more marriage ends; loss of income; not enough income; the cost of healing from cancer; the cost of being mentally ill; or was it family abandonment?
HOMELESS
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Murder is legal?

May we assume that you know facts that the Judge and Jury did not?. It was November 2nd that I read an article in Plumas News that stated our elected board of supervisors and…. Well folks, it’s official. Murder is legal in the state of Wisconsin. I sure feel safe...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Post-Star

GUEST EDITORIAL: Mask mandate serves a greater good

Gov. Kathy Hochul followed through on her vow to act if statistics on COVID-19 in New York did not show significant improvement. Hochul ordered a state mask mandate for indoor public spaces that begins Monday. It’s an appropriate response for a state in which the statewide seven-day average case rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#The Post Star
Bangor Daily News

Letter: The world in which we now find ourselves

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. G.K. Chesterton wrote that when people lose their faith, it is not that they then believe in nothing but that they will believe anything. Sadly far too many of our fellow citizens have...
SCIENCE
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Modest proposals are offered here

Here's a solution to America's divisive abortion issue. Provide all children at age 12 with medical procedures that temporarily block their ability to create babies. Then reverse the procedure after they become adults better prepared to willingly start families. The children could also receive vaccinations against childhood diseases while they're...
EDUCATION
Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Well done congressman

Congressman DeFazio’s work in the passage of the Build Back Better Act should give Oregonians reason to be optimistic about our state’s future. The bill not only puts the country on course for economic recovery but will vastly improve our quality of life by providing a historic investment into American workers, jobs, families and communities. There’s something in the Build Better Act for everyone to celebrate.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Democracy vs. fascism is choice

Kyle Rittenhouse — a 15-year-old who illegally purchased an assault weapon, crossed state lines,and killed two people — is a Republican hero. Rep. Boerbert yells anti-Moslim threats, Sen. Gosar pictures himself killing AOC, Republicans send Christmas cards with their children carrying guns. Gov. DeSantis creates a private militia, he and Abbott rage against masks and vaccine mandates, while unvaccinated die. Books burned. People screaming at teachers, nurses. Election officials threatened, replaced, for not changing votes from Biden to Trump. States create extreme gerrymandering, suppress voting rights, give electoral authority to legislators. Gantz, Gosar, Greene, Jim Jordan now Republican leaders. “Disloyal” Republicans cast out. They’re crazy! Dangerous.
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed | Opinion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whether driven to hang on to power, have access to money, or intoxicated by fame—when politicians say and do things that hurt and harm the people for their personal gain, it is greed of the most grievous kind. Greed? Yes, greed. Greed has many faces and is manifested in many ways. Whatever form of greed is in […] The post Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed | Opinion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MENTAL HEALTH
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor Dec. 3: The Loop, Sinema needs to step up, help save the Star

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema claims to be for bipartisanship, but hasn’t come through with getting GOP senators to support major Democratic initiatives. Her support of the filibuster allows the GOP to block virtually everything, including raising the national debt ceiling, much of which was created by GOP policies and actions. Time to come through for a change, Kyrsten.
TUCSON, AZ
PennLive.com

Getting it done! | PennLive letters

My favorite four letter word is “Done.” Done. I love it!. So far Americans have cash in their bank accounts, millions of dollars in Pennsylvania county budgets, $500 million for Rural Healthcare to fight COVID, $195 billion to state and tribal governments for fiscal recovery in the American Recovery Act. Done.
BUSINESS
The Courier Journal

Stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority in 2022 | Opinion

As we prepare to convene for the 2022 legislative session, stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority if we are going to address the high rates of child abuse and neglect within our commonwealth. At a time when Kentucky has led the nation in child abuse and neglect for three consecutive years, we can no longer ignore the plea for help from our social workers. Now is the time to commit to supporting the public service heroes we trust with protecting our most precious citizens if we are going to effectively serve our families and children. ...
POLITICS
Post-Star

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut

From movies, to newsletters, to TV shows, Children's Health Defense has become a media powerhouse for the anti-vaccine movement. It is now one of the most popular so-called alternative health sites in the world – peaking at nearly 4.7 million visits per month. So how did a once-obscure group become a multimillion-dollar operation? World Mercury Project was founded in 2007 by Eric Gladen -- after he says he got sick from a vaccine. The group operated with a budget of just a few thousand dollars a year. But that changed when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came on board in 2015 -- as the environmental lawyer shifted his focus to vaccines. He started raising money, and building.
TV SHOWS
Post-Star

GUEST ESSAY: History can teach us important lessons

The viral disease smallpox has ravaged human populations in small and huge outbreaks around our world for three to four thousand years. It probably came to us from cattle when we first began to herd them. Over the centuries, we know pandemics of smallpox and other infections have changed history many times, usually because a terrible outbreak weakened one army more than another. Armies, city-states and empires have fallen much more to infectious disease outbreaks than to the weapons of war. Think about the indigenous peoples of North and South America, for example.
FORT EDWARD, NY
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Editor should do more to vet statements in letters to the editor

I recognize letter writer Maarten Meinders’ right to his opinion. When statements are made, however, such as, “thousands (yes) of experienced, accredited medical professionals who have no incentive to lie, who have been systematically censored and threatened with loss of license and have been prohibited from treating people at the onset“ are apparently made as statements of fact and not just opinion, we must take exception.
Boston Herald

Letters to the editor

As a registered nurse and member of Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan’s Wellness Trust Team, I’m proud of how the city stepped up to meet community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wellness Trust Team — which includes registered nurses and assistants that operate under the stewardship of the WTT Director...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy