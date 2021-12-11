Letter to the editor: More to be done to save ourselves

As we prepare to convene for the 2022 legislative session, stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority if we are going to address the high rates of child abuse and neglect within our commonwealth. At a time when Kentucky has led the nation in child abuse and neglect for three consecutive years, we can no longer ignore the plea for help from our social workers. Now is the time to commit to supporting the public service heroes we trust with protecting our most precious citizens if we are going to effectively serve our families and children. ...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO