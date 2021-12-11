ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top U.S. News at 9:07 a.m. EST

Tornadoes, storms strike US; Kentucky gov fears dozens dead. Blue Origin poised to send NFL, TV's Strahan into space....

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky town devastated by a tornado warned that residents could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a long time. Officials struggled Monday to restore services after a swarm of twisters leveled neighborhoods and killed dozens of people in five states. Authorities are still tallying the devastation from Friday's storms, though they believe the death toll will be lower than initially feared since it appeared many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought. Kentucky was the worst-hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states. The governor said at least 64 people died in Kentucky.At least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.
Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, up from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 20.99 Mexican pesos, up from late Friday.
Crude falls

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 38 cents — closing at $71.29 a barrel.
Gold and silver rise

The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1786.30 an ounce – up $3.40. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $22.29 an ounce – up 13 cents.
