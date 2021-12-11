AP Top U.S. News at 9:07 a.m. EST

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky town devastated by a tornado warned that residents could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a long time. Officials struggled Monday to restore services after a swarm of twisters leveled neighborhoods and killed dozens of people in five states. Authorities are still tallying the devastation from Friday’s storms, though they believe the death toll will be lower than initially feared since it appeared many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought. Kentucky was the worst-hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states. The governor said at least 64 people died in Kentucky.At least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

