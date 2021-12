DALLAS — The Blues dressed seven players Tuesday who began the year in the minor leagues. Two others were in their first games back from the COVID list. As it turned out, not much. The St. Louis/Springfield Blues continued their winning ways, snapping Dallas’ eight-game home-winning streak at American Airlines Center. On the other side of the coin, the Blues’ 4-1 victory also snapped a six-game winless streak (0-4-2) on the road for St. Louis, which had not won away from the friendly confines of Enterprise Center since a 3-2 shootout win Nov. 9 at Winnipeg.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO