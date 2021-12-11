Amelia County sprints past Randolph – Henry 61-49

Steward controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-41 victory over Isle of Wight during this Virginia girls high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO