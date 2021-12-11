Where are they now?: Judy Moreno

Leticia Fontenot, 42, of Lake Charles, La., gained her wings on Dec. 1, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Dec. 29, 1978, in Jennings, La. She was the oldest daughter of Gerald Zeno and Blair Miller. She was an active member of Refuge Temple Ministries where her passion was bringing youth back to God. Her greatest accomplishment was to be able to walk across the stage at her graduation from Ultimate Medical Academy in Tampa. Where she earned her diploma as Medical Assistant. She is survived by her siblings, Bernice Zeno, Lucrecia Miller (Chasity), Joshua Watkins, Cole Zeno, and Angelo Mitchell. Also by nieces, Aalyanna, Paige, Arkia, Makenzie, Malaysia, and Leonella. And Nephews, Leo, Lorenzo, and Makyden. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Gerald and Blair. Her service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Eastridge Cemetery under the direction of Fondel.

